Ginobili put up nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes in a 122-114 loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Ginobili followed up a 16-point effort in Saturday's loss to the Suns with another decent scoring night off the bench, and remains one of the more productive three-point shooters on the Spurs' roster. Since Dec. 18, Ginobili is averaging 1.8 treys per game and is knocking them down at a 46 percent clip. Unfortunately, he's been more of a liability inside of the arc, as his 37.4 percent mark from the field for the season is a career worst, and has largely undone most of the limited fantasy value he was providing in other categories.

