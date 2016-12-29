Ginobili posted 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 20 minutes during a 119-98 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

The grizzled vet had one of his best all-around games of the season, scoring all 12 of his points and blocking all three of his shots in the second half as the team pushed its way past Phoenix while Kawhi Leonard (illness) was held out. Ginobili is averaging 7.6 points, 2.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 three pointers per game so far this season and is far from a reliable fantasy presence due to the amount he is rested, but his good games are often quite good.