Ginobili will be rested for both Thursday's game against the Clippers and Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Ginobili is coming off a strong two-game stretch, combining to shoot 10-of-18 from the field and 7-of-10 from the three-point line for 29 points over 38 minutes. The Spurs will reward him with a few days off for rest, keeping him sidelined for both games of their upcoming back-to-back set. That means Ginobili likely won't be back on the court until Sunday's showdown with the Bulls. Ginobili's absence shouldn't force a big change with the Spurs' regular rotation, but may give guys like Jonathon Simmons and Kyle Anderson some extra playing time off the bench.

