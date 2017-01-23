Ginobili will not play in Monday's game against the Nets due to back spasms.

Ginobili left late in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers with back problems, and it appears as though the Spurs are in no rush to bring the veteran shooting guard back with the team facing a back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday. In Ginobili's absence, look for Kyle Anderson and Jonathan Simmons to both see a boost in minutes off the bench against Brooklyn.