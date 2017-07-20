Spurs' Matt Costello: Earns two-way deal with Spurs
Costello has agreed to sign a two-way deal with the Spurs, ESPN's Zach Lowe reports.
Costello was a standout during the NBA Las Vegas Summer League earlier this month, pulling down an event-best 12.3 rebounds per game as a member of the Timberwolves' squad. The undrafted 2016 prospect won't be in line for immediate playing time in San Antonio, but the two-way contract allows for Costello to develop in the G-League.
