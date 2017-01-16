Spurs' Patty Mills: Expected to play Tuesday
Mills (calf) said he expects to play in Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jabari Young of the San Antonio-Express News reports.
Mills was absent from Saturday's game against the Suns, but it looks like he'll be back Tuesday. Expect Mills to assume his role as Tony Parker's primary backup at point guard and likely lighten Parker's dose of minutes.
