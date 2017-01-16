Spurs' Patty Mills: Expects to play Tuesday vs. Timberwolves
Mills (calf) said he expects to play in Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jabari Young of the San Antonio-Express News reports.
After missing Saturday's loss to the Suns with a tight left calf, Mills took part in practice Monday and appears optimistic that he'll be able to return to action Tuesday. Assuming he makes it through the Spurs' morning shootaround that day without any setbacks, he should take back his usual role as the top backup to starting point guard Tony Parker. Mills is averaging 6.0 points, 3.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointer in 17.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
