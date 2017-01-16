Spurs' Patty Mills: Goes through Monday's practice without issue, will play Tuesday
Mills (calf) went through Monday's practice without issue and has been given the green light to play in Tuesday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Mills should regain his usual backup role to Tony Parker for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves. The sharpshooting guard is knocking down 1.0 three-pointer on average in the 17.4 minutes per game he's seen over his last five contests.
More News
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Expects to play Tuesday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Ruled out Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores six points in blowout win Thursday•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Nails game winner in Houston•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Provides 11 points, seven dimes in win•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Continues to shine off bench•