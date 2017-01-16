Mills (calf) went through Monday's practice without issue and has been given the green light to play in Tuesday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Mills should regain his usual backup role to Tony Parker for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves. The sharpshooting guard is knocking down 1.0 three-pointer on average in the 17.4 minutes per game he's seen over his last five contests.