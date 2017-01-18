Mills (calf) returned the court and registered 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 19 minutes during a 122-114 win against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Mills returned from a one-game absence and looked like his normal self, knocking in three three-pointers, which was his highest total since he made five shots from long distance against the Trail Blazers on Dec. 23. Mills has had another good season as Tony Parker's backup, with averages of 10.1 points on 46.6 percent shooting, 3.5 assists and 1.8 three-pointers per game so far this season.