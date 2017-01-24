Mills scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) with three rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes off the bench in Monday's 112-86 win over the Nets.

Mills 20 points off the bench led all Spurs in the game, and his efficient night was good for a +26 in the box score plus-minus. The Australian guard doesn't provide much outside of scoring which limits his fantasy value, but he's occasionally a decent cheap option in DFS given how often Spurs coach Gregg Popovich likes to rest his older players.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola