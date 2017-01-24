Spurs' Patty Mills: Leads Spurs scoring charge Monday
Mills scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) with three rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes off the bench in Monday's 112-86 win over the Nets.
Mills 20 points off the bench led all Spurs in the game, and his efficient night was good for a +26 in the box score plus-minus. The Australian guard doesn't provide much outside of scoring which limits his fantasy value, but he's occasionally a decent cheap option in DFS given how often Spurs coach Gregg Popovich likes to rest his older players.
