Mills produced 20 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during a 116-103 win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Mills had by far his best game of the series, as Game 5 marked the first game this series in which he has scored more than 11 points. He knocked in five three-pointers, and was the team's second-leading scorer behind Kawhi Leonard. Mills is usually a fairly streaky player, but we'll see if he can follow up this effort with another good one in potential close-out game.