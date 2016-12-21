Spurs' Patty Mills: Nails game winner in Houston
Mills turned in 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two steals and an assist Tuesday in a 102-100 win over the Rockets.
Mills last shot, off a kick-out pass from Manu Ginobli with 14 seconds to play, was a thing of beauty and swished cleanly through the net. The sharpshooter is now shooting 40.0 percent on 5.6 three-point attempts per game in December.
