Spurs' Patty Mills: Pitches in 11 points during Game 3 loss
Mills poured in 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and added two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes during Thursday's 105-94 loss to the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.
The veteran sharpshooter provided his usual complementary scoring contributions, tallying a series-high point total in the process. After taking only four shots in Game 1, Mills has been more involved in the subsequent two games, averaging 8.5 field-goal attempts over Games 2 and 3. Thursday, he bounced back from an 0-for-5 performance from behind the arc in Game 2 to drain 60 percent of his five three-point tries. His role figures to remain consistent over the course of the series, with minutes topping out in the low-to-mid-20s and the potential for double-digit scoring any time he's on the floor.
