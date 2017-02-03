Spurs' Patty Mills: Puts up 12 points in win
Mills earned 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds in 17 minutes Thursday during a 102-86 win over the 76ers.
Mills shot well from the floor, scoring over 10 points for the first time in five games. The Australian sharpshooter hopes to bounce back from a shoddy January, during which he averaged 8.4 points in 20.3 minutes per game on a lowly 38.6 percent shooting from the field.
