Mills has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Suns due to tightness in his left calf.

This will be the first missed game for Mills this season. He presumably sustained the injury in Thursday's win over the Lakers. Tony Parker will presumably take on a heavier role at point guard in his absence, while Kyle Anderson and Manu Ginobili figure to provide backup point guard depth.

