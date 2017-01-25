Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 18 off bench Tuesday
Mills scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding three assists and three steals in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 108-106 win over the Raptors.
He continues to step up in the absence of a number of the Spurs' regular starters, and Mills is now averaging 17.0 points, 3.3 assists, 3.0 threes, 2.0 boards and 1.3 steals in 27.0 minutes a night over the last three games. If Tony Parker (foot) and Kawhi Leonard (hand) remain sidelined, Mills should continue to be a very interesting short-term play.
