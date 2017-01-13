Mills pitched in six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 17 minutes in a 134-94 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

A healthy Tony Parker has been turning back the clock with a string of strong scoring outings lately, which has resulted in Mills taking on a more diminished role off the bench. After frequently outplaying Parker through the first two months of the season, Mills has hit double digits in the scoring column just once since unloading for a season-high 23 points in a Dec. 23 game against the Trail Blazers. During that nine-game stretch, he's averaging only 5.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game. He's probably safe to cut in most leagues until his production trends upward over a sustained period.