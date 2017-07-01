Spurs' Patty Mills: Sticks with San Antonio
Mills has agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract with the Spurs, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Mills could have had a shot to guarantee himself a starting spot with another team, but he found a lot of success off the bench with the Spurs over the last few years, and he ultimately decided to stick where he was familiar. Tony Parker will presumably open next season as the Spurs' starting point guard if healthy, but both his minutes and numbers declined sharply over the last few seasons, so Mills could push him for the starting job. If nothing else, he will remain the steady, trustworthy, top option at guard off the Spurs' bench.
More News
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 20 points in Game 5 start•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Will start at point guard in Game 5•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Contributes 10 off bench in Game 4•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Remains a reserve Friday•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Nails five three-pointers in Game 5 win•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Pitches in 11 points during Game 3 loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...