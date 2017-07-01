Spurs' Patty Mills: Sticks with San Antonio

Mills has agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract with the Spurs, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Mills could have had a shot to guarantee himself a starting spot with another team, but he found a lot of success off the bench with the Spurs over the last few years, and he ultimately decided to stick where he was familiar. Tony Parker will presumably open next season as the Spurs' starting point guard if healthy, but both his minutes and numbers declined sharply over the last few seasons, so Mills could push him for the starting job. If nothing else, he will remain the steady, trustworthy, top option at guard off the Spurs' bench.