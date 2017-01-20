Spurs' Pau Gasol: Bumped from starting lineup with finger injury

Gasol (finger) will not start Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

David Lee will move into the starting lineup Thursday in place of Gasol, who reportedly suffered a finger injury during the layup portion of warmups. While Gasol has not been officially ruled out at present time, the best case scenario would be for him to come off the bench. More updates on Gasol will follow once available.

