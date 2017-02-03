Spurs' Pau Gasol: Could play before All-Star break
Gasol (finger) may participate in a game prior to the All-Star break, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Coach Gregg Popovich noted that Gasol might be ahead of schedule in his recovery, and he could see the floor prior to the All-Star break, or right after. The Spurs' last game before the break would be Feb. 15 against the Magic. In Gasol's absence, David Lee and Dewayne Dedmon have been seeing increased workloads, but will likely see a heavy reduction in minutes once Gasol is back on the court.
More News
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Undergoes surgery on finger, timeline uncertain•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Suffers fractured bone in left hand•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Bumped from starting lineup with finger injury•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Finishes with three points, 10 rebounds Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Perfect shooting night in Thursday win•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Performs well in 35 minutes Thursday•