Spurs' Pau Gasol: Double-doubles in last-second win

Gasol registered 10 points (5-8 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks Tuesday in a 102-100 win over Houston.

Pau has been gobbling up rebounds lately. He's grabbed at least nine boards in five of his last six games. Most of them, however, have been on the defensive end when he gets a chance to leverage position and box out younger opponents. Look for him to have a harder time containing the Clippers' explosive frontcourt of Blake Griffin and Deandre Jordan on Thursday.