Spurs' Pau Gasol: Finishes with three points, 10 rebounds Saturday vs. Suns

Gasol accumulated three points (1-4 FG, 1-6 FT), 10 rebounds, and two assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 loss to the Suns.

Gasol, a 51.3 percent field goal shooter and 67.7 percent free throw shooter on the season, only hit 25 percent of his attempts from the field and 16.7 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe on his way to his fourth worst scoring effort of the year against the massive Suns frontline of Tyson Chandler and Alex Len. That being said, he's still averaging 12.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game, making him viable option in most fantasy formats. DFS players should take note of his inconsistencies however, as he's put up single-digit scoring outings now in four of his past ten outings, plus seven single-digit rebounding efforts over that same span.