Spurs' Pau Gasol: Gets in treadmill work Friday

Gasol (hand) posted an image Friday on his personal Twitter account of him running on an anti-gravity treadmill.

Gasol is just trying to stay in fit condition while he continues to recover from a fractured finger on his left hand, which required surgery Jan. 20. The Spurs have expressed hopefulness that Gasol, who has missed the last 11 games, would be back before the All-Star break, with the Feb. 15 matchup with the Magic seemingly representing the target date for his return.