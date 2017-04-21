Spurs' Pau Gasol: Modest but full Game 3 stat line
Gasol compiled six points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 27 minutes during Thursday's 105-94 loss to the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.
Gasol once again outpaced starter Dewayne Dedmon by a notable margin in playing time, and he's now seen no less than 25 minutes in any of the first three games of the series. The veteran big man was a solid presence on the glass Thursday, hauling in a series-high amount of rebounds while also recording multiple blocks for the first time during the opening round. Gasol's productivity and experience should continue earning him plenty of opportunity throughout the postseason.
