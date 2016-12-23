Spurs' Pau Gasol: Near double-double in Thursday loss

Gasol totaled 21 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 32 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 loss to the Clippers.

The 36-year-old big man bounced back from a modest 10-point effort Tuesday against the Rockets to equal his second-best scoring total of the season. Gasol has notably picked it up across the board in his second full month in a Spurs uniform, posting double-digit scoring totals in nine of 10 December games and averaging 14.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.3 steals across 28.2 minutes over that span.