Spurs' Pau Gasol: Perfect shooting night in Thursday win

Gasol posted 22 points (9-9 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and a block over 26 minutes in Thursday's 134-94 win over the Lakers.

The veteran big man bounced back in a big way from a pair of forgettable scoring outings in which he'd posted a combined 11 points on 5-of-16 shooting. The point total was Gasol's second highest in a Spurs uniform, falling just short of the 24 he'd managed against the Kings on Nov. 16. While his offense continues be inconsistent, Gasol largely remains a solid presence on the boards, averaging 7.8 rebounds over six January contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola