Spurs' Pau Gasol: Perfect shooting night in Thursday win
Gasol posted 22 points (9-9 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and a block over 26 minutes in Thursday's 134-94 win over the Lakers.
The veteran big man bounced back in a big way from a pair of forgettable scoring outings in which he'd posted a combined 11 points on 5-of-16 shooting. The point total was Gasol's second highest in a Spurs uniform, falling just short of the 24 he'd managed against the Kings on Nov. 16. While his offense continues be inconsistent, Gasol largely remains a solid presence on the boards, averaging 7.8 rebounds over six January contests.
