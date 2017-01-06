Spurs' Pau Gasol: Performs well in 35 minutes Thursday

Gasol accrued 17 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 35 minutes in a 127-99 win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

Though the Spurs won Thursday's game quite comfortably, Gasol didn't see his workload scaled back, as the contest was quite competitive entering the third quarter. Thanks to the healthy minutes load, Gasol was able to flirt with a double-double and again made his presence felt near the rim. He's accrued seven blocks over his last two games and has recorded at least one rejection in all but one of his last nine contests.