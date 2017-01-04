Spurs' Pau Gasol: Plays just 19 minutes in win vs. Toronto
Gasol produced five points (1-6 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four blocks and three assists across 19 minutes during a 110-82 victory over the Raptors on Tuesday.
Gasol received the least playing time of any starter and the blowout likely factored into the decision to give him the fewest minutes he's received in a game since Nov. 25. Despite only playing 19 minutes, he was able to block a season-high four shots. Gasol had scored in double figures in his last six games and will look to have a stronger performance against Denver on Thursday.
