Spurs' Pau Gasol: Records 20,000th point in loss

Gasol posted 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 101-97 loss to the Jazz.

Even though Dewayne Dedmon has become San Antonio's everyday starter at center, Gasol continues to get more minutes than Dedmon off the bench. It would be no surprise to see Coach Gregg Popovich switch his preference to the battle-tested Gasol as the playoffs begin. The 16-year veteran logged his 20,000th point in Wednesday's game, and will be a key player in the Spurs' playoff run.