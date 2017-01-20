Spurs' Pau Gasol: Suffers fractured bone in left hand

Gasol fractured the fourth metacarpal on his left hand and there is no timetable for his return, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs will be without for Gasol for at least Thursday's game against the Nuggets and likely longer. If he misses time, David Lee and Dewayne Dedmon should see an increased workload at the center slot, and LaMarcus Aldridge may see a slight uptick in usage as well. The Spurs' next few games should shed light on how coach Gregg Popovich intends to adjust his rotation in Gasol's absence.