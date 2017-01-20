Spurs' Pau Gasol: Undergoes surgery on finger, timeline uncertain

Gasol (finger) underwent surgery to repair a fractured left finger Friday and is without a definitive timeline for a return, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Gasol fractured the fourth metacarpal on his left hand during warmups prior to Thursday's win over the Nuggets. While doctors weren't able to give an estimated timetable for Gasol's return, his absence will almost surely be measured in weeks, but a firmer target date should become clear as the rehab process gets underway. The Spurs started David Lee at center in Thursday's game and he stepped up to produce 10 points and 16 rebounds in 33 minutes. That makes Lee the early leader to take on the largest workload during Gasol's absence, but reserve center Dewayne Dedmon and starting power forward LaMarcus Aldridge could assume some extra responsibilities as well.