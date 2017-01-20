Spurs' Pau Gasol: Undergoes surgery

Gasol (finger) underwent surgery to repair a fractured finger on his left hand Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of TheVertical.com reports.

Gasol fractured the fourth metacarpal on his left hand during warmups of Thursday's win over the Nuggets. The team has yet release any sort of official timetable for the veteran, but look for more updates to come throughout the next few weeks. In his absence, LaMarcus Aldridge will likely slide over to center, leaving David Lee and Dewayne Dedmon to hold down the fort at power forward.