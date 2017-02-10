Spurs' Pau Gasol: Will play after All-Star break

Gasol (finger) will join the Spurs for their road trip but will not play until after the All-Star break, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gasol has missed the Spurs' past 11 games with a broken finger, and will not play until after the All-Star break. The big man is staying in shape however, as he posted an image to his personal Twitter account Friday of him running on an anti-gravity treadmill. The Spurs' first game after the break comes Feb. 24 against the Clippers.

