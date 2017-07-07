Spurs' Rudy Gay: Expected back for start of camp
Gay (Achilles) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp this fall, Aaron Preine of Project Spurs reports.
The Spurs will be cautious with their new addition as Gay works his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in January. If his rehab continues to go according to plan, Gay should be ready by the time the Spurs start their preseason. Still, NBA training camp is a few months away, so Gay will have some hurdles to clear before being fully ready to return.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...