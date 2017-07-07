Spurs' Rudy Gay: Expected back for start of camp

Gay (Achilles) is expected to be ready for the start of training camp this fall, Aaron Preine of Project Spurs reports.

The Spurs will be cautious with their new addition as Gay works his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in January. If his rehab continues to go according to plan, Gay should be ready by the time the Spurs start their preseason. Still, NBA training camp is a few months away, so Gay will have some hurdles to clear before being fully ready to return.