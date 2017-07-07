Spurs' Rudy Gay: Signs with Spurs

Gay has reached an agreement with the Spurs on a two-year, $17-plus million contract, which includes a player option, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gay, who opted out of his $14 million player option for the 2017-18 season with the Kings, has decided to join the Spurs. He played just 30 games last year before tearing his Achilles, but managed to post 18.7 points (45.5 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three), 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals across 33.8 minutes per game. It seems unlikely that Gay will crack the starting five, as the Spurs already have Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Danny Green. But, a healthy sixth-man role could be in store for the 30-year-old veteran. While his fantasy value will certainly decrease, assuming he sees a downtick in workload, there's a possibility he will be more efficient considering the overall skill of the team he now plays for.