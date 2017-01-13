Spurs' Tony Parker: Contributes 13 points in Thursday win
Parker generated 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 FT), six assists and two rebounds over 21 minutes in Thursday's 134-94 victory over the Lakers.
The veteran point guard put together one of his more efficient performances of the season, posting his eighth double-digit scoring effort in the last nine games in the process. Parker was once again lights out from the field, and is now shooting 56.3 percent over six January games. He's also been highly effective as a ball distributor, dishing out six to nine assists in five of his last six contests.
