Spurs' Tony Parker: Drops 18 points in 22 minutes Saturday

Parker provided 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Saturday's 111-82 victory over the Grizzlies.

Parker made easy work of opposing point guard Mike Conley in limited minutes, knocking down two three-pointers for just the second time all season on route to 18 points. Though his assist numbers leave something to be desired, fantasy owners likely got their money's worth if they started Parker, who is averaging just 10.1 points per game on 46.6 percent shooting on the season.