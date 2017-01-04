Spurs' Tony Parker: Goes for 15 points, eight dimes vs. Toronto
Parker recorded 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes during a 110-82 win against the Raptors on Tuesday.
Coming off a season-high 22 points Sunday, Parker set a season high with eight assists Tuesday. He hasn't been a huge presence in the San Antonio offense for the most part this season, but that has changed in the last five games, as he is averaging a 17.6 points on 53.4 percent shooting, 5.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game over that stretch. There's no telling when he might get a game off for rest, but the 16-year veteran is playing great right now.
