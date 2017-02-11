Spurs' Tony Parker: Hands out season-high 12 assists Friday

Parker compiled two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 assists and one rebound across 31 minutes in a 103-92 win over the Pistons on Friday.

After submitting a pair of 18-point performances in his last three games, Parker took a back seat as a scorer with only four shot attempts on the night, but that proved to be a wise decision with Kawhi Leonard running hot from the field early on. Parker instead thrived as a setup man, with his 12 dimes establishing a new season high. The veteran's volatile scoring and inconsistent workloads make him difficult to trust in DFS and shallower season-long formats, but when healthy, Parker is a perfectly viable lineup cog in deeper leagues, even though his upside is fairly limited at this stage in his career.

