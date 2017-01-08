Spurs' Tony Parker: Held to just two points Saturday

Parker tallied just two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes Saturday during a 102-85 win over Charlotte.

Coming off perhaps Parker's best game of the season against Denver, in which he missed just one of his 11 field goals and dished out nine assists, it seemed like Parker might be heating up. He was ice cold against Charlotte, and couldn't get to the free-throw line to compensate, a familiar theme as the point guard once known for his lightning quickness approaches his mid-30's. Still, Parker is actually off to a good start through the first four games of the new year, averaging 15 points on 58.7 percent shooting.