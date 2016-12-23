Spurs' Tony Parker: Limited to two points in Thursday loss

Parker managed just two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt) along with three assists and two rebounds over 28 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 loss to the Clippers.

Parker slogged through his worst shooting night of the season, leading to his second straight single-digit scoring effort and fourth in the last eight games overall. The veteran guard still brings some offensive upside -- as evidenced most recently by four straight double-digit scoring tallies earlier in December -- but is still sporting the lowest averages in the categories of scoring (9.6) and assists (4.3) since his rookie 2001-02 campaign.