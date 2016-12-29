Spurs' Tony Parker: Matches season high with 20 points vs. Suns

Parker contributed 20 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists and one rebound across 29 minutes during a 119-98 victory over Phoenix on Wednesday.

Parker tied his season high with 20 points as Kawhi Leonard (illness) was sidelined, showing that he can still be an offensive force on occasion. The veteran San Antonio guard is averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game so far this year.