Spurs' Tony Parker: Out again Tuesday vs. Raptors

Parker (foot) will remain out Tuesday against the Raptors.

A sprained left foot will continue to keep Parker on the sideline, with Tuesday marking his fourth consecutive absence. Expect rookie Dejounte Murray to make another start in Parker's place, as has been the case in each of the last three games. After erupting for 24 points in 34 minutes last Thursday against the Nuggets, Murray has been less productive than Mills in both of the past two games. It appears Mills will maintain the greater fantasy appeal of the two point guards while Parker is out.