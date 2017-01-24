Spurs' Tony Parker: Out again Tuesday vs. Raptors
Parker (foot) will remain out Tuesday against the Raptors.
A sprained left foot will continue to keep Parker on the sideline, with Tuesday marking his fourth consecutive absence. Expect rookie Dejounte Murray to make another start in Parker's place, as has been the case in each of the last three games. After erupting for 24 points in 34 minutes last Thursday against the Nuggets, Murray has been less productive than Mills in both of the past two games. It appears Mills will maintain the greater fantasy appeal of the two point guards while Parker is out.
More News
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Ruled out for next two games•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Questionable Friday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Contributes 13 points in Thursday win•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Held to just two points Saturday•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Scoring surge continues Thursday•