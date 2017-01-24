Spurs' Tony Parker: Out again Tuesday

Parker (foot) will remain out Tuesday against the Raptors.

A sprained left foot will continue to keep Parker on the sideline, with Tuesday marking his fourth consecutive absence. Expect rookie Dejounte Murray to make another start in Parker's place, as has been the case in each of the last three games. Murray put up 24 points Thursday against Denver and followed up with 14 points and six assists in Saturday's win over Cleveland. However, he finished with just four points, six rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes Monday in Brooklyn.