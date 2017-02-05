Spurs' Tony Parker: Perfect from the field in Saturday win

Parker registered 18 points (8-8 FG, 2-2 FT), four assists and three steals over 23 minutes in Saturday's 121-97 win over the Nuggets.

After a one-point effort against the Sixers on Thursday and a combined three points in back-to-back losses to the Pelicans and Mavericks in late January, Parker stepped up to help coach Gregg Popovich notch his record 1,128th win with the Spurs. It was Parker's best scoring haul since Jan. 5, and only his second time in double digits in the last five games. The veteran's night-to-night production remains hard to pin down, as he's hit stretches were he's been minimally involved on offense on multiple occasions this season.