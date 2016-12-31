Spurs' Tony Parker: Pours in 18 points in victory

Parker recorded 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes in a 110-94 win over the Trail Blazers.

Parker has been far from a reliable fantasy commodity in recent seasons due to coach Gregg Popovich's tendency to frequently rest the veteran and limit his minutes, but the point guard has put himself back on the radar in mid-sized and deeper leagues with his recent performances. He's now averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game over his last nine contests, while shooting an excellent 48.1 percent from the floor. Parker's upside is still fairly low, but those averages may be serviceable enough to at least give him some short-term appeal.