Spurs' Tony Parker: Probable for Friday vs. Pelicans
Parker (foot) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Parker has missed the last four games with a sprained left foot, but after a week off for rest and recovery, he's now fully expected to make his return to the court. Barring any setbacks, look for Parker to take on his usual role as the team's top point guard, which should push Dejounte Murray back the bench, while also taking away some minutes from Patty Mills off the bench.
