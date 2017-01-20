Spurs' Tony Parker: Questionable Friday vs. Cavaliers

Parker (foot) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Cavaliers.

Parker missed Thursday's contest against the Nuggets, and Dejounte Murray picked up the start, dropping 24 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal across 34 minutes. With Murray picking up much of the slack, Patty Mills only saw 16 minutes and chipped in three points, two assists, and one rebound. Unless there's news to the contrary, it seems like Murray will be the one who starts and sees the highest increase in usage if Parker misses Friday's tilt.