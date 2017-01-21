Spurs' Tony Parker: Ruled out for next two games

Parker (foot) will not play in either of the Spurs' next two games, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Parker is battling a sprained left foot, and he'll be held out of action Saturday against the Cavs, as well as Monday against the Nets. Dejounte Murray started in Parker's place Thursday against Denver, and the rookie could again be in line for two more starts, assuming coach Gregg Popovich doesn't turn to veteran Patty Mills.