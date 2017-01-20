Spurs' Tony Parker: Ruled out Thursday
Parker (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
The veteran guard is dealing with a left foot sprain, which ends his streak of 11 consecutive games played. The Spurs have yet to announce his replacement in the starting lineup, but Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray both figure to see increased minutes regardless. Parker's next chance to return will come Saturday when the Spurs head north to take on the Cavaliers.
